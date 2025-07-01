College Basketball Video Game Revival Announced
Arizona State will soon reap the benefits of another college sports video game beginning development.
EA Sports announced that the 'College Basketball' game series is set to return within the next three years in lieu of the success of the 'College Football' franchise that is set to release the second edition of the game after it re-launched last summer.
More details from Nick Kosko of ON3 Sports below:
"EA Sports is set to bring back its college basketball video game in 2028, according to a memo obtained by Matt Brown. The video game company also teased the release on their official Twitter/X account."
"EA Sports and 2K both stopped their annual releases of college basketball video games prior to 2013. But with the success of EA’s college football video game return last summer, basketball was the logical next step."
"In a memo sent to college conference offices from the College Licensing Company (CLC), dated July 26, 2025, CLC put out a request for proposal (RFP) to create a college basketball video game in November 2024,” Brown wrote for Extra Points. “According to the memo, five companies expressed formal interest, and three filed formal bids."
"The CLC memo recommends that the conferences accept the proposal made by EA Sports to bring back EA Sports College Basketball. This proposal states a plan for EA Sports to release the first game in 2028.”
"It was over a decade in between college football video games and that’ll be the case with college basketball. But, it looks like the drought will end in three years."
The college basketball landscape has changed significantly since the last release of the game in 2009 - for reference, Sun Devil alum James Harden had just been selected in the NBA draft at that time.
Arizona State will likely be able to work the renovations made to Desert Financial Arena into the 2028 re-launch of the game, while the NIL era could reshape how the game is presented.
