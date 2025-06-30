Projecting Big 12 Record for Arizona State Basketball
Arizona State is now facing immense pressure to improve in year two as a member of the Big 12 conference after winning only four games in league play in 2024-25.
Bobby Hurley built up an incredibly talented roster heading into the season just to win 13 games over the course of the year - the lowest total in his time as head coach.
While the roster could be more compatible and deeper this season, the conference as a whole will almost surely be as strong if not even stronger than a year ago.
Without further ado, ASU on SI predicts how many conference victories that Hurley will secure in the final year of his contract.
Two-Play Matchups
Colorado Buffaloes: 2-0
Utah Utes: 1-1
Arizona Wildcats: 0-2
Colorado projects to be among the worst in the Big 12 again - don't be shocked if the Sun Devils secure a clean sweep. Utah could provide a pair of relatively evenly-matched battles, while Arizona has as high of a ceiling as anyone in the conference.
Home Matchups
Cincinnati Bearcats: 1-0
Kansas Jayhawks: 0-1
Kansas State Wildcats: 1-0
Oklahoma State Cowboys: 1-0
Texas Tech Red Raiders: 0-1
West Virginia Mountaineers: 0-1
The Sun Devils could be in store for another upset victory at home - Kansas and Texas Tech could be too talented for that to be a strong possibility, but Cincinnati appears to be one that is more attainable victory wise.
Oklahoma State, Kansas State, and West Virginia could all go either way - giving ASU the home court boost in two of them is reasonable.
Away Matchups
Baylor Bears: 0-1
Brigham Young Cougars: 0-1
UCF Knights: 1-0
Houston Cougars: 0-1
Iowa State Cyclones: 0-1
Texas Christian Horned Frogs: 1-0
The road schedule is absolutely brutal - BYU, Iowa State, Baylor, and Houston are all hostile environments, while all four programs are set to be likely NCAA Tournament squads come March.
TCU and UCF end up being a pair of victories that will suffice in this callous schedule.
Total Conference Record: 8-10
Whether this output is good enough to make a run for the 68-team tournament field or not is up for debate, but it would be incredibly encouraging to see a win increase from four to eight in year two in the Big 12.
