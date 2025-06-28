Arizona State Athletic Director Confirms Basketball Arena Renovations
The Arizona State Sun Devil men's and women's basketball programs could be in store for some major improvements at their home arena in the near future
ASU Athletic Director Graham Rossini talked to media on Thursday afternoon and confirmed that Desert Financial Arena will begin the renovation process as soon as after 2026 university graduations in May.
Renovations have already began in more subtle forms according to Rossini, but the true fan experience-based ones could be a multi-year process.
Per Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource.
"We're hard at work on finalizing a plan for a multi-year renovation."
"That is continuing. We've already put about $10 million-plus into it over the last 18 months that most people wouldn't notice. It's more infrastructure, it's more mechanical, it's more electrical, life-safety systems, etcetera. That's kind of the foundation we need before we do some of the more fan-facing upgrades that we're planning on starting next summer. We want to get a complete plan finalized. We'll hopefully announce that here in very short order."
DFA opened in 1974 as the home of both the men's and women's basketball programs - but have not received meaningful updates since.
The arena notably began with maroon-colored seats that oxidized into bright red, while various operational issues within the arena have resulted in cancelled games in recent years.
John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports previously reported that the cost of the renovations could exceed $100 million - the multi-year process is fascinating as well, as it has been alluded to the fact that the basketball squads will play at Mullett Arena - home of the hockey team - if the construction is not completed by fall 2026.
As for the season at hand for both programs, Bobby Hurley is set to enter the final season of his contract in year 11 of his tenure, while Molly Miller enters year one coaching the women's program looking to rebuild a team that has only won 53 games in the 2020's decade.
Read more on an in-depth breakdown surrounding the 2025-26 men's basketball roster that has been rebuilt by Hurley here, and women's basketball head coach Miller discussing the newfound mentality of her roster in year one on the job here.
