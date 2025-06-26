Molly Miller Speaks on ASU WBB Mentality Going Into Season
The Arizona State women's basketball program has fallen on tough times after a string of success under Charli Turner Thorne that included multiple sweet 16 berths in the NCAA tournament.
The Sun Devil program has won only 53 games since the turn of the decade - only good for an average of just over 10 victories a season.
Now, Graham Rossini will look to take a victory in his first major hire as Athletic Director at Arizona State - Molly Miller was introduced as head coach of the program shorty after Miller's Grand Canyon Antelopes were eliminated in the tournament.
Miller, 38, brings a pedigree of winning - having won nearly 300 games as a head coach already, a proven track record of culture building, and an undeniable defense-first mindset that has served her teams well.
Miller joined Brad Denny's 'Speak of the Devils' podcast earlier this week to discuss multiple topics - including a question about culture that turned into a deeper, more philosophical response.
"One of the greatest compliments, it's a compliment... 'How do you get your kids to play so hard?' What do you mean? This is like our daily, this is what we do every single day in practice. We roll out the ball and we play with energy and we play with heart. And I think that's something that we don't just have to teach because it is what it is. It's the standard."
"And so, I just think looking back, knowing that there's a method to the madness when it comes to defense and they see what it looks like. And then they see it paying off. Like last year, we (GCU) were top 15 in the country in steals and turnovers forced. So there's a reward in that, right? And you're not going to be on the court to play offense if you don't play defense, so there's that as well."
Miller enters year one as head coach with a roster that only includes one freshman recruit and several returning players in what is sure to be a challenging Big 12 conference - still, the future appears bright under the proven leader.
