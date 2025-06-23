All-Time Arizona State Basketball Starting Five
The Arizona State basketball program has gone through strongly defined periods of ups-and-downs over the decades - now is no different.
The Sun Devil program has not made a deep run in the NCAA tournament since 1975 (Elite Eight) - but they certainly have rostered players that have become impact NBA players.
Without further ado - today is time to take a look at the all-time starting five for the Arizona State basketball program that is clearly headlined by a singular player.
PG: Lafayette 'Fat' Lever
Lever starred at point guard for the Sun Devils from 1978-1982 before being selected with the 12th pick in the '82 draft by the Portland Trail Blazers.
The guard is best known for being near the top 15 of the all-time triple doubles leaderboard and being third in Denver Nuggets history in assists.
SG: James Harden
Harden's selection here is self-explanatory - the guard is the only player that has a retired jersey in the history of the program.
The two-guard averages over 20 points per game as a sophomore before becoming a 2018 NBA MVP and is currently climbing the all-time scoring leaderboard.
Harden is one of the greatest players in the history of basketball - let alone Arizona State.
SF: Byron Scott
Scott starred for the Sun Devils in the 1980's - averaging 17.5 PPG during his career before being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 1983.
The shooting guard played an integral role in the dominant decade for the Lakers - peaking as a player in 1987-88 at 21.7 PPG.
PF: Luguentz Dort
Dort has been an everyday starter for the Oklahoma City Thunder since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
Dort averaged over 16 points per game in his lone season in Tempe and helped contribute to one of the most successful seasons of the Bobby Hurley era.
C: Alton Lister
Lister was a two-year starter for Arizona State and was selected to participate in the 1980 Summer Olympics prior to the boycott.
Lister then went on to play 17 seasons in the NBA - starting in 582 games and averaging 1.5 blocks per contest.
