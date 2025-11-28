Grizzlies vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
Both the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers are still alive in NBA Cup Group Play, as they could earn the wild card spot in the Western Conference on Friday.
The winner of tonight’s matchup would just need to finish with a better point differential than the loser of the Oklahoma City-Phoenix Suns games.
Right now, here’s how these teams look in point differential heading into Friday night:
- Thunder: +71
- Suns: +35
- Grizzlies: +15
- Clippers: -9
Essentially, the Grizzlies and Clippers need OKC to win (since it has such a high points differential) and preferably by a wide margin if they want to earn the final wild card spot.
Oddsmakers have the Clippers favored by 6.5 points in this matchup with Ja Morant out for Memphis, but can we trust the struggling Clips to cover?
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Friday’s NBA Cup clash.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies +6.5 (-118)
- Clippers -6.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +205
- Clippers: -250
Total
- 224.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Grizzlies vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 28
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Grizzlies record: 7-12
- Clippers record: 5-13
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Javon Small – out
- Ja Morant – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
Clippers Injury Report
- Jordan Miller – out
- Bradley Beal – out
- Derrick Jones Jr. – out
- Bogdan Bogdanovic – out
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- John Collins UNDER 18.5 Points and Rebounds (-113)
Collins is coming off of an 18-point game against the Lakers on Tuesday night, but he only has six games (out of 18) with over 18.5 points and rebounds this season.
Overall, the Clippers forward is averaging just 11.6 points and 4.8 boards per game, and those numbers have actually taken a hit – 9.9 points and 4.7 rebounds – since he entered the starting lineup over the last nine games.
I think this line is a little high for Collins since he doesn’t get a ton of shot volume (10 games with less than 10 shots) in this Clippers offense.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
I don’t love either side in this matchup since both teams have struggled against the spread and have gotten off to slow starts.
But, I do think there’s some value in betting on the Grizzlies to go OVER their team total of 108.5 points on Friday.
Memphis has scored at least 109 points in 12 games this season, and it’s taking on a Clippers team that is 28th in the NBA in defensive rating and 19th in opponent points per game (118.2).
Even though Morant is out, the Grizzlies actually have a better offensive rating without him on the floor, as their offensive rating with him is just 106.6, but the season average is 110.9.
This line is a little too low given all of the Clippers’ defensive issues early on in the 2025-26 season.
Pick: Grizzlies Team Total OVER 108.5 (-118 at DraftKings)
