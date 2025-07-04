Arizona State Alum Lu Dort Gifts Advice to Undrafted Players
Arizona State basketball has experienced up-and-down results in the decade long tenure of Bobby Hurley as head coach - one of the more successful seasons was none other than the freshman season of Luguentz Dort in 2018-19.
Dort entered his Arizona State tenure as a four star recruit out of Montreal, Canada - and started his time in Tempe on a high note.
Dort eventually finished his freshman campaign winning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year behind an average of 16.4 PPG and playing some of the most fearsome defense in the country.
Arizona State fell in the round of 64 to Buffalo, then Dort declared for the 2019 NBA draft - as he was a projected first-round pick according to multiple outlets.
The 6'4" wing eventually went 60 picks without hearing his name called, and was forced to sign a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Dort worked tirelessly to pave a way into the NBA - that work paid off in his rookie season, becoming a regular starting player in the process. He never looked back and became a vital piece in the NBA championship won by OKC just two weeks ago.
Most players that don't get drafted fail to receive the opportunities that Dort did to get where he is, but the elite defender still believes that those that have been overlooked should still work towards reaching their dreams.
What Dort had to say when asked about players that are currently having to deal with what he did in 2019:
“If anybody gets a chance to at least sing a two-way contract or a Summer League contract...use that and go out there and use that motivation to prove that you belong in this league.”
It clearly has paid off for Dort - as he now has multiple All-Defense team selections, has started all but nine games in his NBA career, and is set to enter the 2025-26 season with a chance to repeat as champions.
