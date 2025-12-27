Arizona State Basketball Report Card: Molly Miller Leads Program Surge

TEMPE -- The last several years have been a rough go for the Arizona State women's basketball program, as the NCAA tournament hasn't been a feat that has been achieved since the 2018-19 season.

Much of the decade has been spent in relative obscurity, and a once-proud program clearly needed a spark.

Enter Molly Miller.

The now-veteran head coach had built the reputation of a consistent winner at both her alma matter of Drury and at local Grand Canyon University - skepiticism remained as far as if the incredibly successful coach could translate to power league play. Miller has defied all skepticism to this point - Arizona State on SI explores where the first-year head coach has excelled most to this point of the season.

ASU Sun Devils forward McKinna Brackens (21) looks to shoot the ball over Coppin State Bald Eagles guard Skylar Barnes (5)at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 3, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Roster Building

This is the area that the 39-year old hasn't received enough credit for.

Miller added a singular freshman to the 2025-26 roster in guard Amaya Williams, who looks poised to be an impact player with the program for years to come, while also putting faith in holdover players from last year's team - including G Jyah LoVett, who has made an impact in select wins.

Most importantly, Miller added the correct players via the transfer portal. Guard Gabby Elliott is leading the team in scoring after transferring from Penn State. McKinna Brackens is becoming a genuine double-double threat. Last-Tear Poa and Marley Washenitz have been solid supporting pieces at the guard spots. Heloisa Carrera has been exceptional as the starting center.

There really aren't any points of critique as far as Miller's strategy to build a winning squad in year one.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Stateís Last-Tear Poa speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Culture

The culture that Miller has attempted to build since taking over the program on March 22 has absolutely stuck the landing.

The team approaches virtually every possession with the same tenacity, while also using the "offense creates defense" mantra that has positively benefitted the team un numerous victories.

It's obvious that this team is buying in to Miller's mindset and the program's foundation is on solid ground moving into 2026.

On-Court Results

The on-court aspect is self-explanatory.

The Sun Devils sit at a perfect 14-0 - with a 79-63 victory that opened Big 12 play in what was a major statement as far as the team being here to stay this season.

The 2025-26 squad is well-connected, has a strong desire to win, and is playing stringent defense on a reliable basis ahead of a league play in which they will need to generate stops in.

