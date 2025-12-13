Arizona State Reveals Starting Lineup vs. Santa Clara

TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils (8-2) have another opportunity to secure a quality win this evening against the WCC power in the Santa Clara Broncos (8-2) in a neutral court contest in the Las Vegas area.

The Sun Devils are winners of two consecutive contests, while the Broncos are seeking to rebound from a 98-71 loss to New Mexico earlier in the week.

This is a major opportunity for both to boost their resumé - Hurely was tasked with once again curating a starting unit that matches up with the Broncos in an apt manner.

This happened to be the unit that has started every game over the first 10 contests of the season.

Arizona State's Starting Five on Saturday

Moe Odum

Anthony "Pig" Johnson

Andrija Grbovic

Santiago Trouet

Massamba Diop

Odum has paced the team in points per game (17.2), as well as assists (5.9) - the senior point guard has quickly become a catalyst on both sides of the ball, while remaining one of the leaders that have kept positive momentum rolling for the Sun Devils in the last month.

Johnson slides into the lineup for Bryce Ford for the first time this season. Ford is missing the game due to an undiscloses reason - he has taken a step forward in his junior campaign after starting his career at Toledo. The Arizona native is enjoying career-high marks in minutes per game (26.1), points (9.1), and three-point attempts per contest (4.1) - shooting 43.9% on them in the process.

Grbovic has come around in recent games after a relatively slow start to his career, as some of the best showings of his brief collegiate career have come in the games since the trip to Hawaii. The native of Montenegro has been a valuable floor-spacer, shooting 37.1% from range on over three attempts per game, while his 6'11" frame is extraordinarily useful in many defensive settings.

Dec 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona State University Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) dribbles against Oklahoma University Sooners guard Jadon Jones (12) in the second half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Trouet is more of a face-up forward as the antithesis of Grbovic, but the junior has certainly grown more comfortable in his own right. The San Diego transfer has reached double digit scoring figures in two of the Sun Devils' last three games, while two of his most impressive performances have arguably come against the two best teams the team has faced this season in Gonzaga and USC.

Diop is coming off of a 19-point showing against Northern Arizona on Tuesday, becoming a revelation at center in his freshman season. Also expect heavy dosages of bench players Noah Meeusen, Allen Mukeba, and Marcus Adams Jr. in this battle.

Arizona State and Santa Clara are set to tip-off in approximately 10 minutes.

