Arizona State Basketball Fails to Land Top Transfer
Bobby Hurley and the Arizona State basketball program landed some less than optimal news on Wednesday morning - of the losing another recruiting battle variety.
25 year-old super senior wing Tyon Grant-Foster decided to utilize his last year of collegiate eligibility to play for the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the 2025-26 season - deciding to pass up on a chance to stay in the Phoenix area.
Per Joe Tipton of ON3 Sports:
NEWS: "Grand Canyon transfer guard Tyon Grant-Foster has committed to Gonzaga, source told On3sports."
"The 6-7 senior and 2023-24 WAC Player of the Year averaged 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game this season."
Grant-Foster considered the Sun Devils and Washington Huskies alongside Gonzaga - but ultimately chose to play for Mark Few, which is where the ultimate decision was trending towards in recent days.
The talented scorer played sparingly before the 2023-24 season due to a serious medical issue, but was eventually cleared to resume his basketball career - and subsequently crossed the 1,000 career points mark under Bryce Drew at Grand Canyon.
The GCU transfer joins Arizona State transfer Adam Miller on the Bulldogs for the upcoming season, who will look to improve off of a round of 32 exit in 2024-25.
Grant-Foster would have been a crucial add to Hurley's upcoming team - the head coach has spent recent weeks looking to rebuild a roster that was ravaged by the transfer portal and eligibility rules.
The former's presence would have formed a quality scoring duo alongside Marcus Adams Jr., but the former Kansas recruit opted to go to what could be seen as a more stable situation.
Now, Hurley will look to fill out the remainder of the roster elsewhere - although he did secure commitments from a quality group of players, including Adams, Moe Odum, and Allen Mukeba - read more about the incoming transfer class here
They join a pair of four star power forward recruits from the 2025 cycle in Marcus Jackson and Jaion Pitt - who will look to aid the Sun Devils in year two of Big 12 play.
As mentioned previously, the Sun Devil program is stuck in a curious spot at the moment - and with the season just over five months away, Hurley has much work to do - read more about that here
