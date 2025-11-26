Arizona State Falls Short of Maui Invitational Title
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2) fell short against a former Pac-12 foe in the USC Trojans (7-0) on Wednesday afternoon by a score of 88-75 in what was the finale of the Maui Invitational tournament.
The Sun Devils had gone on a four-game win streak heading into this game - including two dramatic victories in the tournament, while the Trojans went into the game with no blemishes on the year.
Head coach Bobby Hurley opted to roll out the same starting lineup that has graced the floor over the first seven games of the season in Moe Odum, Bryce Ford, Santiago Trouet, Andrija Grbovic, and Massamba Diop.
Arizona State on SI recaps the game below.
First Half
The Trojans and Sun Devils began the game trading buckets, with Trouet beginning the game on a roll for ASU, while USC got welcome contributions from Jaden Brownell off the bench in the early stages of the game.
Diop converted on an and-one at the two-minute mark of the half to tie the game at 39, with the conclusion of the half continuing the resounding theme that has been the back-and-forth nature of the games in Maui.
The two teams went into the locker room tied at 43 - six ties and 11 lead changes truly don't do justice to how exhilarating the first half was.
Second Half
The Trojans came out of the second half with renewed energy, as Chad Baker-Mazara packed a substantial scoring punch in the opening minutes of the period.
Anthony "Pig" Johnson injected undeniable energy on the Sun Devils' front, as Hurley's squad continued to show a scrappiness that had been absent in the previous two seasons.
USC eventually gained control of the game - taking a 73-66 lead into the under-eight timeout despite Odum's best efforts to keep the Sun Devils within two possessions.
The lead the Trojans built up stabilized, and Arizona State was unable to overcome the deficit despite efforts from the starting unit.
Key Performances
Moe Odum - 17 PTS, 4 AST, 4-9 3PTFG
Santiago Trouet - 13 PTS, 5 REB, 5-10 FG
Anthony Johnson - 13 PTS, 2 STL, 7-8 FT
Massamba Diop - 13 PTS, 2 REB, 1 BLK
What's Next
Arizona State has a week-plus off before they play Oklahoma at the Mortgage Matchup Center in downtown Phoenix next Saturday night. They are set to return to Desert Financial Arena on Tuesday, December 9 against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on major takeaways from the Sun Devils’ convincing win over Colorado in week 13 here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!