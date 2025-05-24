Will Arizona State Basketball Land Top Transfer?
The Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball program has fallen on tough times in recent years.
The outlook of the program has fluctuated on what seems to be a year-by-year basis, but the program has gone just 27-38 over the last two seasons after making the NCAA tournament in 2022-23.
The paltry output is also under the guise of the program securing a top-10 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle - the disappointment that this specific team provided cannot be overstated.
That doesn't necessarily mean all is doomed for the program, however, as a recent report linked one of the top players that is still in the transfer portal to Tempe.
247 Sports insider Isaac Trotter named the Sun Devils as one of three programs that are in play to land prized transfer Tyon Grant-Foster, who has decided to depart Grand Canyon University after two seasons with the program.
Arizona State joins Gonzaga and Washington as the finalists to land the wing.
While Gonzaga appears to be a slight favorite to gain the ultimate commitment from the super-senior, it appears as if Bobby Hurley's program is still in position to change the tides of the recruiting battle.
Grant-Foster would be an undeniably massive addition to a program that has fallen on tough times over the last two seasons.
A promising start to the 2024-25 season ended in ruins - which resulted in prized freshman talents Jayden Quaintance, Joson Sanon, and Amier Ali all opting to play elsewhere next season.
Hurley has done an admirable job attempting to fill the gaps that the star talents left - adding a pair of four stat transfers in Marcus Adams Jr. and Maurice Odom, while also bringing in a pair of four star incoming freshman.
Grant-Foster would provide a massive scoring boost alongside Adams, while allowing Hurley to feel more comfortable to expand his rotations a bit.
The 25 year-old scoring machine amassed over 1,000 points over the last two seasons and would be sure to give the Sun Devils a fighting chance to win many games - even in the wildly competitive Big 12.
While the outlook of the program could be in a better state at this stage, there are reasons to remain optimistic - among those are the continued support James Harden shows the program and the fact that wing Luguentz Dort is just two wins away from being the first Sun Devil to play for an NBA championship since Harden.
