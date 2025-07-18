49ers' Brandon Aiyuk to Open Training Camp on Physically Unable to Perform List
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's return to the football field will have to wait.
The 49ers are placing Aiyuk on the physically unable to perform list to begin training camp, they announced Friday afternoon. Aiyuk will join five other players on the list, including wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.
Any of those players currently on the PUP list can be activated at any point once they are cleared.
Aiyuk, 27, is coming off a season in which he played just seven games. After catching 25 passes for 374 yards, he tore his ACL and MCL on Oct. 20 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Despite his 2024 setbacks, the memory of Aiyuk's career year in 2023 remains fresh in the Bay Area. That year, the Arizona State product caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns; two outlets put him on their All-Pro teams.
Like Aiyuk, San Francisco is seeking to recover from a difficult '24. The 49ers went 6-11, their worst record since going 4-12 in 2018.