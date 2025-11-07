ASU Focuses on Lockdown Defense Before Gonzaga Battle
TEMPE -- The 2025-26 Arizona State men's basketball team took control of their season-opening battle on Tuesday with Southern Utah in what was a complete switch-up from the narrow victory the previous team secured in their debut.
The Sun Devils took down Southern Utah by a score of 81-64, never trailing in the process and displaying an efficient, well-connected offense throughout a majority of the 40 minutes of action.
However, the defense had defined moments of lapsing and weren't entirely consistent - this was a topic of conversation that head coach Bobby Hurley hammered down during his post-game press conference following the victory.
- "We did not defend the way I'd hoped we would tonight. You feel like little bit of a communication thing with them too, that we're just maybe late in communicating defensively. We just, we were talking to our, you know, our assistant coaches, who focuses primarily on defense," Coach Hurley said.
- "We just, we weren't talking. We were not always up in ball screen like we need to be. We we were hugging our man off the ball too much, you know, allowing to be big gaps to drive into.
And so we didn't finish defensive possessions the way we need to with as many guys over six eight as we're playing on the floor. We can't give up 16 offensive rebounds. So there's, there's a lot of work ahead of us."
The matchup that everyone has been waiting for is just over a week away - the Sun Devils host Gonzaga at Desert Financial Arena next Friday night - ASU on SI breaks down what must be worked on defensively before the top-25 foe is welcomed.
Rebounding
As Hurley made a point to stress at several points of his presser, the Sun Devils simply need to put in more effort when it comes to preventing second-chance opportunities.
Southern Utah was able to score over 40 points in the paint and gathered 16 offensive boards during the night. This is something that Arizona State was able to overcome on Tuesday. In the case of Gonzaga, there is next to no chance that they would be able to overcome those lapses.
The team as a whole must box out better, communicate more consistently, and individuals such as Massamba Diop have to step up as defensive rebounders.
Communication
The lapses in communication were apparent at some stages of the game, as Southern Utah was able to take advantage of players sleeping off-ball and were able to drive past on-ball defenders at pointed moments as well.
There were certainly strong moments of communication and focus, but the lapses resulted in a closer game at some points than Hurley would have liked to see - and Gonzaga will once again be a team that takes full advantage of kinks such as this.
Transition Defense
This wasn't a huge issue in Tuesday's victory, but the team must be aware of the challenge that Gonzaga presents.
Mark Few typically builds teams that are incredibly proficient in transition offense - whether it's via plus-athletes or high-IQ players that pick their spots and attack, it's a difficult challenge to tackle.
Guards such as Tyon-Grant Foster and Adam Miller excelled in the Bulldogs' season-opening win, in which they scored 98 points in, while forward Graham Ike will be an incredible challenge for Arizona State's wings/bigs.
The Sun Devils are set to welcome Utah Tech of the Western Athletic Conference to Tempe on Sunday afternoon in what is the final tune-up ahead of the matchup against Gonzaga next Friday night.
Tip-off for the game against the Bulldogs is set for 9:00 P.M. MST, and it will be broadcast to a national audience via ESPN2. This will also mark the return of Miller to Tempe after spending two seasons with the Arizona State program.
