Arizona State Star Named Surprise Freshman in College Basketball

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (10-7, 1-3 Big 12) are heading into a Sunday battle with the top-10 ranked Houston Cougars in what is yet another chance to pick up a marquee victory in year 11 of the Bobby Hurley era.

Much of the recent success that Hurley has seen - including a competitive 89-82 loss to Arizona on Wednesday - has been due to freshman center Massamba Diop.

The 7-footer has broke onto the scene as a legitimate star in his first season of college basketball, which has earned recognition from ESPN's Jeff Borzello as one of the standout freshman in division one basketball in the first half of the 2025-26 season.

"The player from Senegal, who previously played professionally in Spain, started to generate some buzz out of Tempe in the preseason. It was warranted. The 7-1 center is averaging 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks, shooting nearly 66% from the field. He was on a tear to start Big 12 play, averaging 21.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in his first three league games, including 21 points, 9 rebounds and 5 blocks in a win over Kansas State."

Diop had been heralded as a player that would be a pleasant surprise by Hurley in the lead-up to the season - Arizona State on SI explores what has resulted in Diop's rise to stardom early in the season.

Diop is Unique Talent

The 20-year old freshman has displayed a well-rounded skillset during the first 17 games of his career. His averages are a reflection of a refined skillset - the former overseas professional has an incredible array of post moves at his disposal, while also having a soft touch on jumpers, the ability to be an effective screener, and serving as a game-changer on the defensive side of the ball.

The area in which Diop has improved the most in recent weeks is perhaps rebounding - he has secured six or more boards in five of his last seven games, and is poised to overtake Santiago Trouet as the leading rebounder on the team during Big 12 play.

Moe Odum Played Role in Development

There's many benefits in adding a battle-tested point guard to a roster.

In this case, Odum has been instrumental in the growth that Diop has shown - as the senior point guard has been directly tied to the improvements that the latter has shown (even subtle areas) on offense, while also being a great mentor when it comes to keeping the freshman even-keeled in tense moments on the floor.

