EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Williams Talks Arizona State Offer And More
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been in active search for some underclassmen, as they have already held their own in the recruiting scene in the class of 2026. They have been offering multiple prospects from a plethora of positions, including safety and hybrid linebacker. This led them to offer Aaron Williams.
Aaron Williams is a Ridge Point High School star from Missouri City, Texas. Williams has a 6-foot-2, 205-pound frame and has many offers. Some of these offers include TCU, Baylor, Texas Tech, and Arizona State.
The prospect who received his Arizona State offer recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"It means a lot," Williams stated to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI. "I’ve always loved the university; they have been on my radar since 8th grade. It’s a huge blessing to receive a scholarship from them. I’m truly thankful for the opportunity," the talented recruit said.
The hybrid linebacker was offered by one of the defensive coaches at Arizona State, who left his family with a message. That message was about much more than who he is on the field, but also who he is as a person off the field, with his character.
"The coach that offered me was Coach A.J. Cooper (Linebackers Coach), and the message that he left on me and my family is that he loves my character and my film and how he wants me to come for a visit and spend time with them."
This leads to the question, "Will he visit the Arizona State Sun Devils?" As of now, the 2027 prospect is expected to visit.
"I do plan to visit them right now, I’m not sure about the date and time," the Sun Devils prospect stated.
Williams has been paying attention to the Sun Devils for quite some time, as he mentioned he has kept up with them, and has had his eyes on them since the 8th grade. He explains what comes to mind when he thinks about Arizona State.
"What comes to my mind when thinking about ASU is a team with great coaches and gritty players with tremendous effort because when I watched the Texas vs ASU game I saw how ASU played with effort and belief in their coaches and belief in their game plan and that’s a type of team I want to be a part of."
This staff currently hasn't landed an underclassmen commit. They will be looking to do that soon, as they have already landed 14 in the 2026 class.
