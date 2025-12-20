Highlighting Arizona State Football Players Who Graduated

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are less than two weeks away from finishing their 2025 football campaign, but this week is proof that there's more meaning beyond the football field.

Arizona State on SI highlights the players on the football squad that graduated this week, with a tidbit about each below.

Josh Atkins, BA Liberal Studies

Atkins is set to enter the transfer portal after starting 26 games over the last two seasons at left tackle.

Kyndrich Breedlove, BA Liberal Studies

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils safety Kyndrich Breedlove (5) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Breedlove is officially out of eligibility after the December 31 Sun Bowl game against Duke. The one-year Sun Devil secured 30 tackles, a forced fumble, and four pass breakups this season.

Adama Fall, MA Global Security (Cybersecurity)

Fall is set to enter the transfer portal on January 2 for his final season of eligibility.

C.J. Fite, BS Business Entrepreneurship

Fite is still waiting to make a final decision as to whether he'll enter the 2026 NFL draft or return for his final season of collegiate action. He did suit up for practice on Thursday, for what it's worth.

Jesus Gomez Juarez, BA Liberal Studies

Gomez knocked down 21 field goals on the season - including three separate kicks that eventually won the Sun Devils the game.

Nyland Green, BA Liberal Studies

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils cornerback Nyland Green (15) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Green is another one-year Sun Devil that made a strong impact in that finite amount of time.

Darryl Harris, BS Health Sciences

Harris received a degree from ASU over 40 years out from playing in the early 1980's.

Krew Jackson, BS Data Science

Jackson is an Arizona native that has spent the last three seasons in Tempe after beginning his career at Kansas State.

Jacob Kongaika, BA Liberal Studies

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Jacob Rich Kongaika (98) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kongaika has been an elite run-stopper in his two seasons in Tempe after transferring from Arizona after the 2023 season.

Blazen Lono-Wong, BS Communication

Lono-Wong is a redshirt junior, so he can technically return for one final season in 2026.

Malik McClain, BA Liberal Studies

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Malik McClain (12) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McClain made an incredible impact over the final several games of the 2025 campaign, including a 159 yard effort against Houston on October 25.

Jimeto Obigbo, BA Liberal Studies

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Jimeto Obigbo (55) and offensive lineman Josh Atkins (53) wait for the snap during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Obigbo spent only one season at ASU as a left guard after transferring from Texas State.

Roman Pitre, BA Interdisciplinary Studies (Business & Communication)

Tate Romney, BA Business (Financial Planning), Economics minor

Romney is set to enter the transfer portal for his final season of college eligibility.

Dohnovan West, BA Interdisciplinary Studies (Communication & Organizational Leadership)

West graduated from ASU after departing the program following the 2021 season.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .