BREAKING: Arizona State Big 12 Media Day Attendees Announced
The most anticipated season for Arizona State football in many years is just nine weeks away from kicking off - as the 2025 season is set to begin on August 30 against FCS foe Northern Arizona.
In anticipation of the season being on the horizon, the Big 12 conference is set to hold Media Days on July 8/9 in Frisco, Texas.
All 16 universities will be represented in what should be a year that yields more balance across the conference, as programs such as Utah are expected to bounce back from disappointing seasons.
Arizona State is set to take the stage as reigning champions of the conference on July 8 - and the team will be well represented.
The players that have been announced to be participants:
- Sam Leavitt
- Jordyn Tyson
- Ben Coleman
- C.J. Fite
- Xavion Alford
- Clayton Smith
Head coach Kenny Dillingham is also clearly going to accompany his myriad of star players to Frisco as well - the third year steward of the program has become one of the best interviews in the sport and will surely garner much attention.
As for the players that are set to represent the Sun Devils in Frisco - the volume of invitees could signal that they will be well endowed when it comes to the preseason All-Conference team voting.
Leavitt is considered a potential Heisman Trophy candidate, so being labeled a first-team quarterback selection would not come as a shock in the slightest - the same goes for Tyson, who projects to be the best wide receiver in the conference this season following Iowa State's loss of Jayden Higgins.
Alford could very well be the leader of Brian Ward's defense - a unit that looks to be stout at all three levels. The former Texas and USC safety will look to build off of what was a resounding success of a season for him in 2024.
Fite quite possibly holds the highest ceiling of any player on the team - the Texas native and 2024 All-Big 12 Second Team talent is heading into the new year with substantial backing from the scouting world as an NFL prospect.
Smith and Coleman are rock-solid vets that will continue to help contribute to the winning ways of the Sun Devil program to cap off the list of announced representatives.
