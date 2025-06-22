Is Arizona State's Sam Leavitt Underrated?
Kenny Dillingham is building something special in Tempe for the Arizona State football program.
The 2012 alum of the university has done a masterful job of changing the culture, shifting the narrative, and re-engaging generations of fans that had previously lost faith in the direction of the program.
Among the major feats has been Dillingham's ability to hire and retain a quality staff - which sits in-line with the talent evalution that has been second-to-none.
Dillingham's eye for talent directly played into the Sun Devils winning the Big 12 conference in their first season as members - the 2025 season could bear similar results.
Longtime college football writer Phil Steele named 11 Arizona State players in his preseason all-Big 12 teams - a staggering number that had been backed up by the play of last season.
Perhaps the most shocking of the placements is star QB Sam Leavitt being slotted in the third team - behind Baylor's Sawyer Robertson and Kansas State's Avery Johnson.
Leavitt being placed below Robertson is one thing - the Baylor gunslinger finished the season on as significant of a tear as the former, but being behind Johnson makes little sense.
The Kansas State dual threat QB scored 32 total touchdowns in 2024 - more than Leavitt - but is also substantially behind as a passer.
Many in the media world believe Leavitt will continue to take the Big 12 by storm in 2025 on the contrary of a third-team projection - including David Pollack.
"By far the best odds on the board, to me it's Sam Leavitt. Give me Sam Leavitt. I think it's +2500 (odds for Leavitt to win the Heisman) - I'm not putting him below three as best quarterbacks in college football. You play the most important position, I think they are going to be in the College Football Playoff... they're going to be a highly ranked team for this season. They're going to put up silly numbers. He's going to run it, he's going to throw it."
The ceiling is truly limitless for the redshirt sophomore - he could be competing on the biggest stages of college football once again while competing for the historic Heisman against the likes of stars such as Arch Manning.
