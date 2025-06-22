Is Arizona State's Sam Leavitt Underrated?

Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson & Xavion Alford have been named to the Phil Steele Preseason All @Big12Conference First Team.



Keith Abney, CJ Fite, Sam Leavitt, Ben Coleman, Keyshawn Elliott, Kanye Udoh, Jalen Moss, Clayton Smith and Jesus Gomez were also named to preseason teams. https://t.co/2UNuQDKiTF