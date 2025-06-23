EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Nash Details His Arizona State Recruitment
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been targeting many of the best prospects in the 2028 recruiting class, including many prospects at the safety position.
One of their top targets in the class thus far is 2028 Brandon Nash. Nash is a St. John Bosco High School football star who plays safety. He currently resides in Bellflower, California, and is one of the better prospects in the country.
Nash caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to discuss his offer and more.
"It was my first offer at a 7v7 camp at the end of 8th grade. The fact that they saw something in me that young, in the way that I played that weekend, is huge. The state of Arizona is like a second home for me and my family, so there is comfort and familiarity there," the Arizona State Sun Devils target stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
The talented prospect detailed which coach he was offered by.
"I was initially offered by Coach Coop, who has done a great job of welcoming my family and me back whenever we visit campus. Playing for Tucson Turf, I have gotten the chance to start building a relationship with Coach Trenton Bourget and his brother, Coben. They are genuinely good people. This year, I hope to have a chance to talk to Coach Dillingham; his energy is next level."
The Sun Devils target visited the campus many times, and is planning to visit again soon. He details more.
"I have been out a few times this year, saw a game, and had an unofficial visit. The hospitality was always fantastic. I am definitely getting out for a game this year and hopefully again in the spring."
There are many schools that have done a good job, but with it being early in his recruitment, no one is exactly at the tip top of his recruitment.
"Being so early in my recruitment, I am super grateful for the opportunity to meet as many coaches as I have and to start the beginning of relationship building with them."
There are many things that comes to mind when the prospect thinks of the Arizona State Sun Devils. He detailed more with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"Forks Up! They have always been a tough, gritty team that finds ways to be successful. I love that they keep climbing towards the top of the pack with hard work and consistency. I am excited to see how they utilize their weapons this year and how Coach Dillingham leads them to another great year in the Big 12.
