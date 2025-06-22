EXCLUSIVE: Malakhi Dudley Breaks Down His Arizona State Recruitment
The Arizona State Sun Devils have begun to offer many of the best prospects in the recruiting class of 2028. This includes Malakhi Dudley from Heritage High School in Conyers, Georgia.
He holds offers from many schools, including Auburn, Kentucky, and Arizona State. The talented offensive tackle caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his offer and more.
"Being offered by Arizona State is a huge blessing and something I’m really thankful for. With all the talent they’ve had come through their program and the direction they’re heading now, it means a lot that the coaches see potential in me this early in my journey. I’m only going into 10th grade, but I’ve already been fortunate to receive 15 offers, and ASU definitely stands out among them," he said.
"I’m especially looking forward to building a strong relationship with Coach Dillingham. His energy, passion, and the way he connects with players is different. He’s one of the youngest head coaches in the country, but he’s already shown he can lead and inspire, and that’s the kind of person I want to learn from. I also respect the entire staff—they seem like they really care about their players beyond just football."
The talented prospect is open to the possibility of visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils. He details more with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"I do plan to visit Arizona State, hopefully sometime this season or during spring. I want to experience the environment, meet everyone in person, and get a feel for the campus and facilities. The pictures and videos are impressive, but nothing beats actually being there and seeing how you fit into a place. As for other schools, I’m grateful for the attention and love from all the programs recruiting me, and a few are definitely starting to separate themselves, but ASU is right up there because of how personal and consistent they’ve been since the offer."
The Arizona State Sun Devils have done a good job in his recruitment thus far. He explains more in detail.
"When I think of Arizona State, I think of opportunity, growth, and belief. The school, the program, the city—it all feels like a place where you can develop into the best version of yourself. And right now, the Sun Devils are in a great spot in my recruitment. They’ve made me feel like more than just another name on a list, and that goes a long way with me and my family. I’m taking my time and enjoying the process, but ASU is definitely one of the schools I’m keeping a close eye on moving forward."
