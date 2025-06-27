Arizona State Report Cards: Defensive Coaching Staff
Arizona State football is back on the rise.
Kenny Dillingham's program has an undeniably bright future after securing the Big 12 championship in December of last season in the debut season as members of the conference.
The offense received the lion's share of credit, but a sneaky strong defense under DC Brian Ward created many of the plays that boosted the team to 11 wins.
Today, ASU on SI takes a look at the three major position coaches under Ward - and how each grades out according to a myriad of factors, from recruiting to player development.
Diron Reynolds: A
Reynolds has managed to maximize talents such as Elijah O'Neal and C.J. Fite - turning them from little-known three star prospects to potential NFL draft prospects.
Fite in particular has been a revelation over the last calendar year - earning second team All-Big 12 honors and earning attention as one of the most intriguing DT prospects in college football.
Don't forget depth pieces such as Zac Swanson in the fray, either. Reynolds may be the position coach that is discussed the least, but his impact has been undeniable.
A.J. Cooper: A
Cooper has built up a linebacker core that could be the best in the Big 12.
Keyshaun Elliott/Jordan Crook form a dynamic duo off the ball, while Zyrus Fiaseu and Tate Romney balance the room out in depth positions.
Cooper has also done an admirable job on the recruiting trail - securing several key pledges, including a three star '26 talent in Mason Marden in May.
Bryan Carrington: A
Carrington has been the driving force behind Arizona State's resurgence as a recruiting threat in Texas - which has helped the program make massive strives in such a short period of time.
Carrington's track record speaks for itself pertaining to the defensive back room as well.
Keith Abney and Javan Robinson have become a dynamic duo at the cornerback spot. Xavion Alford and Myles "Ghost" Rowser have become a fearsome ball-hawking safety tandem. Nyland Green will look to wrap up his college carer in a strong position to succeed after years of struggles.
Keeping Carrington around in Tempe long term will be of extreme importance to Dillingham in future seasons.
