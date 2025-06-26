Analyst: Arizona State is Legitimate Contender
The Arizona State football program possesses an impressive trajectory - both now and in the future.
The Sun Devils finished year two of the Kenny Dillingham era with 11 wins, a Big 12 championship victory, and an appearance in the Big 12 championship game.
The newfound success in Tempe has ushered in a time that national media is as locked in with the program as ever - even to the point of labeling Arizona State as a potential national title contender.
CBS Sports analyst David Cobb placed the Sun Devils in tier four of this "continuity" exercise surrounding title contenders - with the explanation of the tier and rationale for the placement below:
"Continuity in all 4 critical spots but less talent than teams in tiers 1-3"
"Arizona State's continuity extends beyond the staff and deep into a roster that burst onto the scene with a surprise Big 12 title run last season. The Sun Devils lose superstar running back Cam Skattebo but still have a solid backfield and a dark-horse Heisman contender at quarterback in Sam Leavitt. The Big 12 is a parity-filled conference, and nothing is guaranteed. But a lack of continuity is the least of ASU's worries in 2025."
Arizona State returns head coach Kenny Dillingham, both coordinators, quarterback Sam Leavitt, and 16 other starting players across both sides of the ball.
Position coaches such as wide receiver coach Hines Ward, running backs coach Shaun Aguano, and virtually everyone else return.
The Sun Devils place below Penn State, Texas, Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, Notre Dame, Miami, and Ohio State.
Arizona State proved that they can be competitive with national powers last season after nearly defeating Texas in the CFP Quarterfinals - it's entirely possible that this is the case once again in 2025.
As for the Big 12 - it is sure to be more competitive with Texas Tech's number two transfer portal class, Baylor returning Sawyer Robertson at QB, and Kansas State returning a talented squad - among other squads, the Sun Devils remain the favorites due to the blend of talent/continuity.
