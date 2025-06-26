Ranking the Sun Devil's Opposing Quarterbacks
In a quest to return to the College Football Playoffs, the Arizona State Sun Devils face a unique quarterback lineup this season. A mix of transfers, pocket passes, and scramblers, the Sun Devils have a vast array of quarterbacks to go against, so it's time to rank them.
It is hard to become a starting quarterback in college, so I have a lot of respect for everyone on this list. However, someone had to be number 12, which is Iowa State's Ross Becht. Ross is coming off a good statistical year, throwing 25 Touchdowns to 9 Interceptions. Becht's biggest issue, though, is that he stares down his reads. A lot of his throws were late, which can lead to potential deflections and interceptions by the defense.
At number 11, we have the transfer from Oregon State, Gevani McCoy who will be the starter for Texas State. McCoy is the opposite of Becht, where Becht is a pocket passer, McCoy is a scrambling, rocket-armed quarterback. McCoy threw 3 Touchdowns to 6 Interceptions last year, and while he played better than those numbers might suggest, he still struggles with accuracy and making the right decision.
The Quarterback at number 10, the Baylor Bears' Sawyer Robertson will make a throw, regardless if it is the decision is right or not. There are a lot of jaw dropping throws from Robertson, that show how physically gifted he is. However, there also are a lot of throws that could end up in the hands of ASU Defenders like Safety MyKel Ramos.
For number 9, it is Texas A&M transfer Connor Weigman who will be the starter for the Houston Cougars. There is a lot of hype for Weigman in Houston, and it is understandable why. He does everything well- he can scramble, has a good arm, can make solid throws; however, he still needs to refine his game. His jack of all trades type of play reminds me of ASU's own Sam Leavitt, however, Leavitt took that leap that Weigman has. Weigman could and he could make this number 7 ranking look foolish.
ASU opens the season against Number 8's Ty Pennington, the starter for NAU. Pennington has a lot to like, he can get the ball out quickly and can scramble really well. His arm does lack some strength, but ASU does have to watch out for a potential Week 1 trap game against Pennington.
Number 7 on this list is Mississippi State's Blake Shapen. Also, here on out, more pros than cons showed up in these QB's games; and there are a lot of pros for Shapen. He has a great arm, good build and is accurate in all areas of the field. The only thing holding Shapen is his ability to stare down his receivers.
I was hugely impressed at the halfway point at number 6, it is Utah's Devon Dampier. Dampier is athletically amazing; he moves like lightning with his quickness and can throw with thunder with his deep ball accuracy. The only thing holding Dampier back is that he needs to clean up some of the turnovers; however, he could have a great season.
Entering the top 5 is U of A's Noah Fifita. Fifita has a lot of elements to like, he has really good deep accuracy, is mobile and can get the ball out quickly. Some might have even expected for him to be number one on this list. The reason is lower is because ASU shut down Fifita and the U of A offense last year, plus U of A lost its top playmaker in current Carolina Panther, Tetairoa McMillan.
At number 4 it is Colorado State's Kaidon Salter. Salter was the most entertaining quarterback to watch on this list- his ability to scramble, throw into tight windows and launch a ball downfield is absolutely exciting to watch. So much of Malik Willis is in Salter's game, which is ironic as Salter transferred from Liberty, Willis's alma mater. Salter has a few things to clean up but he is amazing to watch on the field.
It's the final 3 as West Virginia's Nicco Marchiol takes the spot. Marchiol went undefeated in the Big 12 and it is easy to see why. He can make every throw on the field at every angle with his great game and gets threw his reads very quickly, diagnosing and dissecting a defense. He is not the most mobile QB, which is why he is not one or two, but Marchiol is a great pocket passer.
Number 2 is TCU's Josh Hoover, and while Kaidon Salter was the most entertaining QB to watch, Hooever was the most impressive. Hoover deserves way more buzz than he is getting. His release on the ball is flat out fantastic. There were so many throws where I thought "that is an intercep- wait how was that completed??!!". Hoover is an amazing thrower of the football and would be number one if not for..
Behren Morton of Texas Tech takes the crown as the toughest QB the Sun Devils have to face. Part of that has to do with the fact that Morton threw 2 Touchdowns in a win against the Sun Devils. Plus, Morton is a fantastic QB who can do it all as he has a great arm, can throw at all angles and has good pocket presence.
That concludes the list! Think that a Quaterback should have been ranked differently?