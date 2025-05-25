3 NFL Fits for Former Arizona State CB Jack Jones
There are currently 11 former Arizona State players that are on active NFL rosters - those players range from Rachaad White to Cam Skattebo to Chase Lucas.
One player conspicuously missing from active NFL players to step foot in Sun Devil Stadium?
Jack Jones.
The three-year Sun Devil is seeking to join his third NFL franchise after playing parts of two seasons with the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders.
The talented yet embattled corner is now likely seeking one more chance at the pro level - here are three NFL franchises that could surely utilize his talent this upcoming season.
Carolina Panthers
The Panthers have severe depth questions behind star Jaycee Horn - Horn has not been the paramount of consistent health either in his four seasons in the NFL.
Jones is an incredibly talented player that could instantly boost a Carolina defense that has a small handful of high-end talent, but need more backing it as well.
Jones won't be the difference between the Panthers winning or finishing last in the division, but he would be a step in the right direction if things stay unproblematic.
Minnesota Vikings
Byron Murphy Jr. is coming off of his best season as an NFL player in 2024.
Much like the Panthers, the Vikings lack overall depth at the position - and Jones could be just what Vikings DC Brian Flores needs to take the team's defense to the next level.
The Vikings are also a potential contender - so this spot would make sense if winning is a consideration for Jones.
Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys already possess a pair of quality starting corners in DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs, but the depth behind the two stars could surely use some work.
Jones would be a perfect fit in Dallas, where Jerry Jones actively seeks out the spectacle and the defense is built around players that can create chaos in a moment's notice.
Jones could garner significant playing time and upside playing in the system of freshly minted DC Matt Eberflus.
