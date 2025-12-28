Arizona State Defensive Standouts to Watch vs. Duke

TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State football season is on the brink of officially coming to a close.

The Sun Devils are set to play their 13th and final game of the season this Wednesday against the Duke Blue Devils in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, which will serve as an opportunity to finish the season with a 9-4 record.

Program DC Brian Ward once again did a quality job with defensive personnel that was frequently being shuffled around due to injuries - the third-year leader of the defense even secured a nomination for the Broyles Award, which is given to the best assistant in college football.

This game will serve as an opportunity for Ward and co. to scout out the next generation of stars on the defensive side of the ball, as well as to continue in coaching already established starts into 2026 - Arizona State on SI selects three players to watch in different capacities on Wednesday.

DT C.J. Fite

Fite officially announced a return for his senior season at ASU in 2026 early last week - ending weeks of speculation surrounding what the 2024 All-Big 12 selection would do.

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (99) reacts after a sack against Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Fite is a well-established game wrecker from within the fanbase, as well as being embraced by virtually the entire fanbase.

The Sun Bowl game presents an opportunity for the star to continue establishing himself as not only a dominant force in the front seven, but also as a leader in Brian Ward's defense come 2026 after spending this season as a member of the Pat Tillman Leadership Council.

S Adrian "Boogie" Wilson

Wilson is a redshirt sophomore that transferred from Washington State to Arizona State at the conclusion of last season after a breakout 2024 campaign.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils safety Adrian Wilson (6) does the 6 7 meme reaction as he celebrates a play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wilson was expected to serve as a reserve to Xavion Alford, but an injury to the latter that forced him out for the season thrust the former into a regular starting role. Wilson subsequently secured career-highs with 57 tackles and six pass breakups, while also forcing two key turnovers in games against Baylor/TCU.

CB Joseph Smith

Smith is currently in the process of finishing his freshman season at ASU - the class of 2025 pledge had been committed since August of 2023 in a true sign of long-term commitment.

The program is extraordinarily high on Smith's upside, and he has potential to establish himself as a potential option as a go-to boundary corner heading into 2026 alongside Rodney Bimage Jr., who appears to be on the mend after being injured in the November 15 win over West Virginia.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .