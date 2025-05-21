Former Arizona State Star Reveals Reason Behind Jersey Number Choice
Much of the success that found the Arizona State Sun Devils football program in 2024 admittedly rested on the back of a single player.
While Sam Leavitt and others put forth substantial contributions that resulted in a College Football Playoff appearance, Cam Skattebo enjoyed a historic 26-touchdown season in which he finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting to boost his draft stock substantially.
The talented running back was picked with the 105th pick in last month's draft by the New York Giants - forming a duo with 2024 draft pick Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Skattebo has settled into life in New York quite nicely - even talking briefly with media personality Kay Adams in an interview where he revealed why he chose the number 44 at the professional level after wearing number four in Tempe.
"Obviously I wanted No. 4, but it's retired."
"My brother wore No. 44 in high school and growing up, and I've worn it a couple time in the past, so it's kind of a family number, a generational thing for me and my family."
"I wear one 4 for me and one 4 for him."
The connection between Skattebo and Arizona State always felt pure - and that remains reinforced here, as it is clear that the California native puts family above all else.
The 5'11" back took on a leadership role from day one of being with the program, which meant taking on many mantles - from lining up at quarterback, to running trick plays, to even punting the ball on a handful of occasions in ASU's three-win 2023 season.
“What he’s accomplished is something special, and I think he should be talked about for that”
Those were the words of head coach Kenny Dillingham the week of Arizona State's victory over Iowa State in the Big 12 title game - Dillingham was one of the first figures in power five football that truly believed in the then Sacramento State star.
Skattebo is currently projected by many to be a 'committee back' - that label isn't necessarily a negative thing in this case, as Tracy Jr. enjoyed a successful 2024 season and the pair could form a solid dynamic in East Rutherford.
The 2025 rendition of the Sun Devils will surely miss Skattebo's absence to an extent, but Army transfer Kanye Udoh and former five star recruit Raleek Brown should be able to hold the running back room together.
