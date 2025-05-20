SI

Cam Skattebo Shared His Sweet Reason for Picking Jersey No. 44 on Giants

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) speaks to members of the press after rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo may have found a new home after the 2025 NFL draft, but he certainly hasn't forgotten his roots.

Skattebo joined Kay Adams for a short interview this week in which he opened up about his choice to wear No. 44 for the Giants. The Arizona State product was selected in the fourth round of the draft, but that didn't have anything to do with it. Nor did it have to do with two-time Super Bowl champ and former Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw, who also donned No. 44 during his six-year tenure in New York.

Instead, it had to do with his Skattebo's family.

"Obviously I wanted No. 4, but it's retired," Skattebo told Adams. "My brother wore No. 44 in high school and growing up, and I've worn it a couple time in the past, so it's kind of a family number, a generational thing for me and my family.


"I wear one 4 for me and one 4 for him."

Too sweet.

Skattebo added that he was most excited to face Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers, calling the 49ers his "childhood dream team." The Giants will host the 49ers on Nov. 2.

Many wondered whether Skattebo would land in the Bay Area given the 49ers' running back injury woes last season, but the Arizona State product ultimately fell into the lap of the Giants, where he'll compete with second-year back Tyrone Tracy Jr. and veteran Devin Singletary, among others, for snaps this fall.

