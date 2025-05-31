Cam Skattebo Talks Arizona State Football, New York Giants
Former Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo is now an NFL player.
The Sun Devil folk legend wrapped up his collegiate eligibility when the Sun Devils fell to Texas in the Peach Bowl - now he is a member of the New York Giants after being selected in April's NFL Draft.
The recently drafted back took to the 'St Brown Podcast' - hosted by NFL brothers Amon-Ra and Equanimeous earlier in the week to discuss a wide variety of topics.
Skattebo continued to be asked draft-related questions - including where he anticipated being picked.
"I knew it was going to be probably mid-to-late third, potentially fourth, early fourth. You know, I actually thought I was going to end up in San Fransisco with the 100th pick... we knew it was going to be within the first 10 picks (Saturday) cause the Niners, the Giants, Tennessee, and somebody else had another pick... and I knew one of those teams was going to pick me. Yeah. I didn't know which one. And then the Giants called, and emotions poured."
Skattebo could have returned to Northern California - as he hails from the Sacramento area, but a spot with the Giants could be the best scenario for his career - as he will have the clearest cut path to starting early in his career in the Meadowlands.
The discussion then veered off to the topic of the Sun Devil program:
"Coach Herm, you know kind of shot down the program a little bit, it kind of like went a whole different direction and then they hired coach (Kenny) Dillingham, and I mean, you might see a national championship within the next 10-15 years. They're going to be really good."
The faith Skattebo has in the program is genuine - and it truly is beginning to appear as if the fanbase is beginning to believe in the possibility of competing for national titles as well.
The one sure thing in year three of the Dillingham era is that it is off to an awe-inspiring start, and that the program is in great hands for the long haul.
