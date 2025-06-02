Arizona State Football Position Preview: Quarterback
Some critics look at the 2025 Arizona State football team and poke holes at various perceived weaknesses.
How will the running back room respond to Cam Skattebo going pro? Can the wide receiver room truly improve following an influx of talent via the transfer portal? Did the roster from last year reach their ceiling?
Despite all of the potential questions, it seems nearly unanimous that the program can feel great about the quarterback group in Kenny Dillingham's third season on the job.
A brief rundown of the major players on the roster this season:
Sam Leavitt
There isn't much else to say that hasn't already been about the redshirt sophomore.
Leavitt's 29 total touchdowns and over 3,200 yards of total offense was just a glimpse of what is to come - many within the college football world believe the former Michigan State signal caller is bound to find himself in the thick of the Heisman Trophy conversation this season.
Expect the Sun Devils to be in great hands - as long as Leavitt stays healthy.
Jeff Sims
Sims has struggled some during his college career - including in his lone start for the Sun Devils in 2024 against Cincinnati.
However, the Sun Devils could do far worse when it comes to a backup option.
Sims is athletic, astute, and has comfortability within the system now - while the goal is for Leavitt to play every game this season, Sims could be better positioned to step up for a game if needed behind more surrounding talent.
Cameron Dyer
Dyer is a four star athlete recruit out of New Mexico - the talented 2025 recruit likely won't factor into the team this season, but he could compete for the starting QB job next year if it was to open up.
Dyer accounted for 46 passing touchdowns and just 15 interceptions over his two seasons as the starting quarterback for La Cueva high school - he now brings an impressive high school career to Tempe.
Until then, Dyer will learn under Leavitt, Sims, Dillingham, and OC Marcus Arroyo.
Michael "Butter" Tollefson is worthy of mention as well - the quarterback transferred to Mountain Pointe high school in Phoenix ahead of the 2024-25 school year and could project to be a high-upside option for Kenny Dillingham.
