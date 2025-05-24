PFF: Sam Leavitt is Heisman Contender to Know
The anticipation is continuing to build for the Arizona State football season opener - which is now less than 100 days away.
The anticipation follows an 11-3 season that nearly resulted in Kenny Dillingham's program earning a spot as one of the last four teams remaining in the pursuit of a national title.
While the upcoming Sun Devil roster as a whole is believed to be among the most talented groups in Tempe this century, much of the conversation has driven towards QB Sam Leavitt - who totaled 29 touchdowns after transferring in from Michigan State in December 2023.
The impressive season strung together by the Oregon native has created significant hype surrounding not only his potential professional future, but also his prospects as a Heisman contender in the season ahead
Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus is clearly a fan - as he named five players that should be at the front of the said 2025 Heisman race.
Leavitt was one of those names.
More from Chadwick below:
"After spending one season at Michigan State, Leavitt transferred to Arizona State and helped the Sun Devils go from back-to-back 3-9 seasons to winning the Big 12 and making the College Football Playoff quarterfinals."
The lift that Leavitt has provided to a program that seemed to be in ruins just two years ago transcend any measurable fact, but the PFF metrics seem to love the soon-to-be redshirt sophomore signal caller as much as scouts do.
"The redshirt freshman’s 89.1 PFF overall grade ranked ninth among FBS quarterbacks, and he was the only Power Four signal-caller with 80.0-plus grades both as a passer and a runner. His 1.1% turnover-worthy play rate ranked fourth among all quarterbacks, and his 34 forced missed tackles on the ground were the fifth most at the position in the Power Four."
"With superstar running back Cameron Skattebo now with the New York Giants, there will be even more pressure on Leavitt to carry Arizona State’s offense in 2025."
Leavitt will have more help than Chadwick anticipates, as Jordyn Tyson, Jaren Hamilton, Kanye Udoh, and Chamon Metayer comprise a skill position group that is much deeper compared to last season.
Leavitt will be tested throughout the season - with trips to face Baylor and Iowa State amongst the most pressing tests as to whether the Heisman candidacy will hold up or not.
Here's to hoping the rising star is ready for the occasion.
Please let us know your thoughts on what Leavitt's season will look like when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.