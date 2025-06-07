What Leavitt Heisman Could Mean for Arizona State Football
The Arizona State Sun Devils are officially climbing out of a difficult position that the Herm Edwards era landed them in.
The 2024 team shocked the college football world by winning the Big 12 and nearly winning a game in the College Football Playoff.
Sam Leavitt was a massive catalyst in the turnaround - as the Sun Devils were forced to line Jaden Rashada, Trenton Bourguet, Jacob Conover, Drew Pyne, and even Cam Skattebo up at quarterback in 2023.
Kenny Dillingham took a chance on Leavitt via the transfer portal - and was rewarded tremendously.
The redshirt freshman gunslinger carried Arizona State to victory in contests against Texas State, Kansas, and UCF over the course of the season - the dual threat talent tangibly improved by the game in his 13 starts.
The impressive season put Leavitt in the top 10 of the single season passing touchdown leaderboard in program history, and that success has springboarded the Oregon native into serious national conversations.
Leavitt is well aware of the Heisman Trophy hype around his name - and actually holds similar goals in his own right.
“I have the national championship and the 2025 Heisman as my goals. But I don’t like to look at things from a big perspective all the time. Just day-to-day getting better," Leavitt lamented when talking to Pete Nakos of ON3.
It's abundantly clear that the 6'2" quarterback possesses the requisite talent, leadership, and drive to contend for prestigious awards - perhaps even to take the Arizona State program on another run to the College Football Playoff - but what would that mean for the program?
In the abbreviated explanation - it would mean everything.
Dillingham, OC Marcus Arroyo, and the remainder of the coaching staff would instantly gain even more credibility behind a massive Leavitt season. A Heisman Trophy and another potential season of contention would raise the Sun Devils' national profile tenfold compared to what has been seen in recent months.
Recruits could very well flock to Tempe with the innate knowledge that the Arizona State coaching staff will prepare them for the next level - four star 2026 QB recruit Jake Fette included.
A successful Leavitt season means a successful future for the program at-large.
