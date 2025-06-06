Will Jordyn Tyson be Next Arizona State First Round Pick?
Arizona State has become a program over the years that has become known for the ability to develop pro-level talent at both the wide receiver and running back positions.
Jordyn Tyson joins an impressive group of NFL prospects to move through the program over the last decade. The 6'2" Tyson is set to play his second season in Tempe after sitting out for the duration of the 2023 season, and it appears as if position coach Hines Ward is doing a wonderful job of developing the Texas native.
Tyson could join a recent string of Arizona State wideouts that were picked high in the NFL draft - Jaelen Strong was a third round pick in the 2015 draft, N'Keal Harry got picked 31st overall in 2019, and Brandon Aiyuk was selected with the 25th pick in 2020.
For as good as the trio mentioned above were, Tyson has the potential to end up being even better, along with having the best chance to be a key player on a team that makes a serious push for contention.
The junior could join that elusive company behind an impressive blend of size, athleticism, and motor - Daniel Flick of SI went into great detail as to what makes Tyson such an intriguing prospect.
"Tyson is an explosive mover who’s quick and fluid entering and exiting breaks. There are no giveaways in his routes, and he has loads of juice when he reaches the break point, creating substantial separation."
"He has natural hands, and once he secures the pass, he’s loose and elusive after the catch. Tyson is a willing blocker who’s proven he can sustain long enough to aid a run game, though he struggles against physicality. He has experience playing both inside and outside, and he’s fast enough to stretch defenses vertically."
The receiver is well-rounded at this stage - another year with Sam Leavitt at quarterback along with Ryan Williams and Jeremiah Smith being unable to enter the 2026 draft could certainly open the door for the All-Big 12 talent to climb the draft board even higher compared to Aiyuk.
Read more about how the Arizona State offense collectively stacks up compared to the rest of the conference here.
Please let us know your thoughts on where Tyson stacks up compared to previous Sun Devils at the position when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.