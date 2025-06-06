Arizona State's Sam Leavitt Gets Honest About 2025 Goals
Kenny Dillingham is now firmly established as an Arizona State folk hero going into year three of his tenure as head coach of the football program.
A huge piece of the puzzle when it came to the team taking a massive step forward in 2024 was none other than Sam Leavitt.
John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports previously stated that Leavitt would be the most important player that Dillingham will ever coach after the little-known transfer was brought in via Michigan State in December 2023.
The redshirt freshman quickly left a majorly positive impression on the coaching staff - to the point of forcing incumbent starting QB Jaden Rashada to transfer elsewhere.
Leavitt enjoyed the best single season showing from an Arizona State quarterback since Taylor Kelly - as the West Linn, Oregon native compiled over 3,200 total yards and 29 total touchdowns across 13 starts.
He promptly decided to stay in Tempe for at least one more season after a heartbreaking 39-31 loss to the Texas Longhorns - and has done nothing but work towards being ready for the season ahead since.
Ultimately, the gunslinger remains as focused as ever - and desires to lead the Sun Devil program to heights never seen before in 2025.
An excerpt from Leavitt's recent talk with ON3's Pete Nakos on all things Arizona State:
“I have the national championship and the 2025 Heisman as my goals. But I don’t like to look at things from a big perspective all the time. Just day-to-day getting better.”
The over-arching goals are awesome - the Sun Devils were one play away from reaching the Cotton Bowl (National Semifinals), while Leavitt being a prime Heisman candidate would likely mean that the Sun Devils are as good if not better compared to the previous rendition.
More importantly is the final part of the statement - taking things in stride day-to-day is paramount in the newfound culture structure at Arizona State.
The entire team rallies behind each other on a daily basis - they remain intrinsically motiviated to improve, they share strong relationships with the coaching staff, they sacrifice for the good of the team.
Leavitt is at the center of that.
