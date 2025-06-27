ASU 2026 Commit Planning to Continue the RB Legacy
Arizona State has a storied history in the backfield — a position Kenny Dillingham is adamant about building upon.
Cam Skattebo had one of the greatest seasons as a running back in Arizona State history, rushing for over 1,700 yards, 21 touchdowns, and three receiving touchdowns. Not only that, it’s unfathomable that he wasn’t in the final four for the Heisman Trophy. Needless to say, he finished fifth in voting.
With Skattebo off to the NFL, it allows Kanye Udoh to take over the reins as the RB1, who broke out last season with Army. Udoh ran for over 1,100 yards on 6.2 yards per carry with 10 touchdowns. He brings a slickness to the backfield, a contrast to Skattebo’s ground-and-pound style.
After Udoh finishes his career up in Tempe, it’s anyone’s guess as to who steps up and becomes the lead back. But there’s one back that’s waiting in the shadows.
Cardae Mack, the 2026 RB from Humble, TX, made sure to let all programs know that he was shutting down his recruitment process and sticking with the Sun Devils when it’s time to enroll.
“I have officially shut my recruitment down. I see no point in going to visit schools I’ve been to already. An official visit is not going to change anything," he told SI’s Recruiting Expert, Caleb Sisk.
It’s no surprise that Mack received over 25 offers; it’s clear that he’s a special athlete.
As a sophomore, he was a notch above everyone else in his division. He ran for over 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns on 9.26 yards per carry.
You may think it can’t get better than that, but it did.
Along with running back, Mack started to take snaps under center as a quarterback. With that, he threw for 1,864 yards and 18 touchdowns, all while rushing for nearly 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns.
It seemed like he was in a league of his own — ready for college well before his age would suggest.
Now he gets to suit up in the maroon and gold, and he told Sisk how ready he was to contribute to a national championship team:
"I get to be part of a team that will be a national championship team over the next few years. Also, I get to be around great guys and great cultures."
Even though Arizona State was an inch away from securing its first College Football Playoff win, it seems like Dillingham and his crew continue to lurk in the shadows, building a top-notch program.
While everyone is focused on the heavy hitters, it’s the Sun Devils building a consistent contender. Mack has a chance to be a major contributor to that — and build on Arizona State’s prestigious history of developing elite running backs.
