54 Days Until Arizona State Football: Who Has Worn Number?
The home stretch before the beginning of the 2025 Arizona State football season is upon us.
Fewer than eight Saturdays remain before the Sun Devils take the field for the first time against Northern Arizona on August 30.
The excitement locally around the team cannot be overstated, and the program will have numerous eyes on them from across the country as well.
In honor of the 54 day mark until opening kickoff, Arizona State on SI takes a look at every single player that has worn the number 54 jersey during their respective times in Tempe.
Allen Stangeland (50)
Frank Rogers (52-53)
Ron Wunderly (54)
Jim Olenick (55)
Alan Sandell (56-57)
Fred Koory (58)
Don Bigler (59)
Bob Lueck (63-65)
George Hummer (66-68)
Prentice Williams (69-70)
Todd Householder (71)
Scott Alden (72-74)
Joe Hillstock (74)
Steve Rodriques (75)
Mike Seivert (75-78)
Vernon Maxwell (80-82)
Willie Green (83-84)
Mike Edward (85)
Andre Lacey (86-90)
John Renshaw (91)
Clint Lager (93)
Shane Shafer (96-97)
Ryan West (98)
Chad Rosson (02)
Tyrone Bowers (02-03)
Adam Vincent (06)
Paul Unga (07-08)
Tyler Sulka (10-13-14)
Connor Humphreys (15, 17)
Case Hatch (19)
As the season draws closer, the anticipation only grows - in no small part due to the culture that coach Dillingham has cultivated.
Reserve defensive lineman Zac Swanson spoke in glowing fashion on how the Arizona State culture has helped him rebuild a love for football in a podcast appearance earlier in the offseason.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
