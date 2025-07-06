When Could Sam Leavitt Have 'Heisman Moment' in 2025?
Sam Leavitt is Arizona State football heading into 2025.
The Sun Devils are trekking into the new season with an incredibly talented, deep, and connected roster - but the team realistically go as far as Leavitt takes them.
The team returns 17 starting players, the entirety of the coaching staff, and have added depth to the wide receiver position - Leavitt will only enhance what is on paper if he continues to grow at a quick rate.
The last year has built up significant Heisman Trophy hype for the Sun Devil gunslinger as well - but being in the Big 12 and playing for a program that isn't a 'blue blood' could be factors that hold Leavitt back from actually winning.
Even with that in mind, there are three potential games where the potential NFL prospect can prove himself:
Vs. Texas Christian, Week Five
Arizona State and TCU are set to play in Tempe on Friday, September 26 in primetime.
This will mark the first opportunity for Leavitt to play in front of a large set of eyes that will tend to not be distracted - the Horned Frogs' questionable defense presents an opportunity for the redshirt sophomore to have a great statistical day as well.
The previous week against Baylor could very well set the tone when it comes to what to expect in conference play, but TCU will truly show what is realistic - both as a team and individually.
Vs. Texas Tech, Week Eight
The Red Raiders are the most glaring immediate threat to the Sun Devils from a roster perspective, and the two squads could be heading into the October 18 matchup with undefeated records.
Texas Tech has a rebuilt defense that could be the best in the Big 12 on paper, so it has the distinct possibility of being an incredible challenge and opportunity for Leavitt to show his ability as a ceiling raiser.
Big 12 Championship Game
Assuming the Sun Devils make it to Arlington again, this could be the single most vital game when it comes to determining where Leavitt stands in a potential Heisman race.
Voters do not typically submit ballots until the conference title games are played, so the quarterback could have one more glaring opportunity to leave an impression if in a position to compete for or win the award.
Read more on Leavitt praising former ASU RB Cam Skattebo here, and on summarizing every Sun Devil player on offense in three words here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Leavitt's chances to become the first Sun Devil to win the Heisman Trophy when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.