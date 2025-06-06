Projecting Chamon Metayer's Second Season With Arizona State
Arizona State is going into the 2025 season as presumed favorites to repeat as Big 12 champions after finishing 11-3 the year prior.
Kenny Dillingham has done an unbelievable job of rebuilding a program that was on the downswing back into a legitimate threat seemingly overnight.
Key in the efforts to rebuild what was seemingly a broken program was hiring the requisite staff to support the entire roster.
In came Jason Mohns.
The Arizona high school football legend won seven state titles as the head coach at Saguaro - coaching players such as D.J. Foster, Christian Kirk, and Byron Murphy.
One of the winningest coaches in the history of Arizona decided to take a position as the tight ends coach under Dillingham, and the results have largely been positive.
Jalin Conyers entered the 2023 season with high expectations after hauling in 38 catches the previous season - he remained productive despite an unprecedented instability at the quarterback position.
Conyers eventually transferred to Texas Tech, and Mohns brought in Cincinnati transfer Chamon Metayer to Tempe - the then-sophomore hauled in five touchdowns in 2023.
Metayer enjoyed an undoubtedly successful first season in the desert - he totaled 32 receptions for 306 yards and earned five trips to the end zone, all while arguably becoming Sam Leavitt's second favorite target behind Jordyn Tyson.
Is Metayer's 2024 production sustainable in the upcoming season?
The Sun Devils are boasting a revamped weapons room that includes Alabama transfer Jaren Hamilton, Fresno State transfer Jalen Moss, and Army transfer Kanye Udoh at running back.
The downside is that Leavitt will likely have free reign to be aggressive within the context of the offense this season - which could benefit a speedster such as Hamilton more.
Despite this, Metayer still profiles as a player that OC Marcus Arroyo can create matchup advantages through - the senior's 6-foot-4, 250 pound frame could prove to be a difficult cover in Big 12 play.
Ultimately, expect Metayer to put together a season similar to the previous campaign.
2025 Prediction: 35 Receptions, 410 yards, five touchdowns
