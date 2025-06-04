Where Arizona State Offense Stands in Big 12
The Arizona State Sun Devils offense scored 461 points across 14 games in the 2024 season - which paced as the second best unit in the Big 12 in their inaugural season.
The potent offense was headlined by Cam Skattebo, but the lack of depth at wide receiver and various injuries likely held Marcus Arroyo's offense from reaching its full potential.
Coming into 2025, Arroyo and head coach Kenny Dillingham appear to be emphasizing apass-first approach to take advantage of rostering a Heisman Trophy contender at quarterback in Sam Leavitt and one of the best receivers in the nation in Jordyn Tyson.
That isn't to mention a rebuilt weapons group that features the returning Chamon Metayer at tight end, transfers Jaren Hamilton and Jalen Moss at receiver, along with Kanye Udoh - who is expected to pace the running back room in 2025.
The 2025 Sun Devil offense is primed to be as good if not better compared to the predecessor, but it could very well come down to the trio of running backs that the coaching staff have put trust in.
It has been well documented here that the running back room could be an improvement off of last season simply due to the increased focus on depth - as Kyson Brown impressed in spot duty, Raleek Brown is a former five star recruit that brings a dual threat quality to the room, and Udoh just enjoyed a 1,000-yard season at Army.
While the conference boasts many offenses that look incredibly impressive on paper, there are three in particular that stand above the rest - and the Sun Devils are one of them.
Elite Offenses in Big 12: Arizona State Sun Devils, TCU Horned Frogs, Baylor Bears
Baylor and TCU feature two of the best quarterbacks in the conference alongside Sam Leavitt in Sawyer Robertson and Josh Hooever, respectively.
That inherently gives the two programs the inside track to compete with the team that currently holds what could be the best quarterback and wide receiver in the conference.
Ironically, the Sun Devils are set to face the Bears and Horned Frogs in successive weeks - the first two games of Big 12 play.
Read more about why the Sun Devil football program can eventually reach elite status here.
Please let us know your thoughts on where the Sun Devil offense stands within the context of the rest of the Big 12 when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.