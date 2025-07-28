ASU Special Teams Coach Discusses In-State Recruiting
Arizona State football is now in a phenomenal spot just three years after the situation within the program looked to be broken beyond repair.
Kenny Dillingham's success has rested in numerous areas - including player and coach retention.
Coaches such as Hines Ward, Diron Reynolds, and Shaun Aguano have brought phenomenal stability to the table, while others have not received nearly the requisite credit that they deserve.
Arizona Sports host Kevin McCabe hosted Arizona State special teams coach Charlie Ragle for his self-titled show on Saturday morning
"We are building Arizona State football hopefully to be an extension of Arizona high school football. We are not there yet, and we got a long way to go to get these kids to understand how much the value is to come to Arizona State and what we can do for you and why it's important."
Arizona State's in-state recruiting endeavors have bore a mixed bag in recent years. While blue chip talents such as N'Keal Harry chose to stay home to play, the program has lost out on many top-level targets in return - including Christian Kirk, Byron Murphy, and others.
The struggle to secure top local recruits continued over recent weeks, as 2026 Brophy Prep WR Daylen Sharper committed to play for Stanford, while fellow Brophy teammate Devin Fitzgerald - the son of Larry Fitzgerald - opted to spurn Arizona State in favor of Notre Dame.
The efforts may not entirely be in vein, however, as Dillingham has found a new strategy by offering "golden tickets" to 2027 Arizona recruits in an effort to make it known that they are a priority.
Included in those targets is Basha running back Noah Roberts, who already runs a sub 4.4 40 yard dash and would be a monumental add for the program.
The first opportunity for the prospective recruits to see the Sun Devils in action is August 30.
