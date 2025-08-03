Arizona State's Recruiting Efforts in Texas Vital
The Arizona State football program has seen a complete makeover since Kenny Dillingham took over in November of 2022.
The culture overhaul that the 35-year-old has overseen has resulted in a re-engaged fanbase, a roster that is easier to retain compared to rival programs in similar situations, and recruits from all over the nation that are seeking to play in Tempe.
Perhaps the most vital pipeline to unlock is the state of Texas - a place that former head coach Todd Graham succeeded in for a brief period of time, but the addition of Bryan Carrington has completely shifted fortunes for the Sun Devils.
More on the recent efforts from Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports:
"Arizona State marked only the most recent entrant into the battle for Texas, which has only been electrified by conference expansion. Three of the four power conferences now boast schools in the state. Four additional conferences either have teams now, or will soon. The Big Ten and MAC are the only leagues without a Texas footprint, and powerhouses like USC, Oregon and Ohio State still hit the state extremely hard."
The track record of developing Texas-based talents under this current coaching staff simply cannot be ignored. Jordyn Tyson has risen to the level of being considered a first round talent in next April's NFL draft. C.J. Fite went from little-known three star to an All-Big 12 selection. Prince Dorbah, Clayton Smith, and Kyson Brown are other prominent examples of Texas products that have seen major success in Tempe.
As long as Carrington and Dillingham are in Tempe it appears as if Arizona State is here to stay as a yearly threat as a recruiting entity in Texas - that could be the true key to unlocking the 'sleeping giant' tag that has been around for decades.
Arizona State now has eight players committed to play for the team in the fall of 2026 from Texas - they have beaten out the likes of Texas Tech, Baylor, and others to secure big-time talents, including four star QB Jake Fette.
