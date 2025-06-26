Ranking 2024 Sam Leavitt Performances: #13 Mississippi State
Arizona State football wouldn't be in the position that it is currently in without securing a commitment from Michigan State transfer Sam Leavitt in December 2023.
Leavitt was a revelation for the program from very early on in the season - becoming the first real example of stability at the quarterback position in Tempe since Jayden Daniels.
Leavitt's debut season in Tempe was capped off with a Big 12 championship and a conference Newcomer of the Year award, but not every performance from the now redshirt sophomore was exceptional.
One of his shakier showings of the season came in week two of the season against an SEC foe in Mississippi State.
A breakdown of his performance in the victory:
First Quarter
Leavitt looked locked in on the first drive of the game - throwing for 21 yards while also taking two carries for 32 yards and a house call not even six minutes into the game.
Leavitt then guided the Sun Devils to a lengthy 80 yard drive that featured 13 rushing yards and a 21 yard completion to Cam Skattebo that resulted in an Arizona State field goal.
Second Quarter
Leavitt accounted for 18 total yards on the first drive of the second half that resulted in an Arizona State field goal. He returned to the field later in the quarter after C.J. Fite secured a one yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.
The freshman let Skattebo do the majority of work in the final drive of the half - but capped off the drive with two yards rushing and his second touchdown via the ground on the night.
Second Half
Arizona State took a 27-3 lead into the second hald, so Leavitt wa not tasked with doing much in the second half. Ω
A Mississippi State comeback attempt was thwarted by the Sun Devils with a quality final drive - including an eight yard Leavitt rush.
All in all, Leavitt finished the game with 69 passing yards, 68 rushing yards, and two scores via the ground.
