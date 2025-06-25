Three Players to Watch on Arizona State's Defense
Brian Ward is set to return for a third season as Arizona State's defensive coordinator after coaching the defense to statistical outputs that exceeded the talent in 2023 - and leading the unit to a top five finish in the Big 12 conference in 2024.
The former Washington State DC has his deepest, fastest, and most talented defense in his tenure in 2025 - the ceiling could be limitless with this group coupled with Ward's aggressive approach to the game.
Here are three players that could break out to levels that some may not expect this upcoming season:
C.J. Fite
Fite is entering his junior season in Tempe as one of the most hyped players on the roster.
The unheralded three star recruit out of Texas flashed an incredible ability to stop the run and impose his will on the flow of a game - the DT will look to take an even larger step forward as a potential NFL draft prospect in the 2026 or 2027 class.
Many view Fite as one of the best at the position in the Big 12 - the attention isn't only limited to the Sun Devil fanbase.
Jordan Crook
Crook transferred from Arkansas ahead of the 2024 season - and thoroughly impressed in Tempe in his debut season with the program.
Crook totaled 57 tackles, two passes defensed, and recorded a massive interception in the Arizona state victory over Brigham Young late last season.
Crook figures to slide in as the starter alongside Keyshaun Elliott as the other primary starting linebacker - but receives substantially less attention, and should be garnering more ahead of the start of the season.
Javan Robinson
The previous case for Crook is the same for the starting CB here - the Washington State transfer receives significantly less attention compared to his starting counterpart in Keith Abney II.
Robinson accounted for four passes defenses, a forced fumble, and three interceptions - including the one that secured a victory over BYU and one against Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinal game.
Robinson could be a sneaky candidate to be the x-factor of the Sun Devil defense this season.
