What is Top Concern for Arizona State Football in 2025?
Arizona State football is trotting into the 2025 season having gained tons of respect over last season - the team returns 17 starting players from a year ago and have very few glaring weaknesses.
The concerns that surround the roster aren't very expansive or glaring - but do exist, as ESPN decided to take a look at one spot on every team that is ranked in the top 25 - the 12th ranked Sun Devils have one particular area of concern according to Bill Connelly.
Arizona State's biggest concern according to Connelly:
Area of concern: Pass rush
"ASU's late-season surge, from a decent team to one capable of coming within one play of the CFP semifinals, took place primarily thanks to players who are returning in 2025. Obviously losing star running back Cam Skattebo hurts, but the Sun Devils have some of the best overall returning production numbers in the country. We don't know that they have a pass rush, though. It was an issue last season -- ASU ranked just 110th in sacks per dropback -- and while both of their sacks leaders (Clayton Smith and Elijah O'Neal) return, that duo combined for just 8.5 sacks between them."
"Kenny Dillingham evidently thought he had the answers in house, as he didn't add a single edge rusher in the transfer portal, but while the secondary is sound and experienced, giving QBs too much time to find receivers can bring down even the most seasoned defense."
Defensive coordinator Brian Ward predicates his units around an aggressive brand of playcalling regardless of personnel - the EDGE group last season could be argued to have been compromised by injury, as 2023 leading sack recorder Prince Dorbah played in seven games a year ago, but was largely ineffective due to a nagging injury.
Now, Dorbah, O'Neal, Smith - even interior threats such as Zac Swanson and C.J. Fite - perhaps even LB Zyrus Fiaseu will be tasked with carrying out Ward's vision on the field in support of a wildly talented secondary.
While the group is poised to have a stronger season in 2025, it could be a non-negotiable if the team as a whole is to repeat what was done last season - the Sun Devils are set to face Sawyer Robertson, Josh Hoover, Devon Dampier, and Behren Morton in four consecutive games from September into mid-October.
Read more on Arizona State star Sam Leavitt being named the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year here, as well as Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, Fite, Xavion Alford, and Ben Coleman being named to preseason All-Big 12 honors here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the chances that the Arizona State pass rush improves in 2025 when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.