How Will Arizona State Respond to Heightened Expectations?
TEMPE -- Arizona State entered the stretch run of the offseason with the beginning of fall practice on July 30.
The program remains on the top of the Big 12 world and one of the major focuses of the media world after an 11 win season in 2024.
The combination of 17 returning starting players, a coaching staff that has nearly returned in its entirety, and a semi-favorable schedule have the Sun Devils sitting in a strong position to sit on top of the Big 12 throne once again.
Some even believe that Arizona State could go into all 12 regular season games as the favorite - an honor that is earned by very few teams on a year-by-year basis.
The schedule obviously includes potential serious road challenges against Mississippi State, Baylor, Utah, Iowa State, and Colorado - along with a season-defining home date with Texas Tech.
How does the team reconcile the newfound public perception, how the roster looks on paper, and how the team ultimately performs once the games are underway?
It's certainly a fascinating conversation to have - it's not a guarantee that the Sun Devils are actually favored in every game, but the current projections are simply a reflection of how positively they are viewed at the moment.
Based off of what has been displayed at practice - albeit in a short period of time - the Sun Devils appear to be every bit as strong as last season. The team appears to be deeper, faster, and more connected compared to last season.
Justin Wodtly and Clayton Smith are just two examples of the evolution of the roster - both have changed body compositions. Both look refreshed and ready to lead a rejuvenated pass rush effort.
Coach Dillingham has also been adamant that the depth is as strong as it has been in his three years in the post - to the point that the third string players can win a rep against first-teamers.
Arizona State has all the tools to repeat as Big 12 champions - most importantly, the mindset hasn't changed under Dillingham. The program is in prime position to be a threat for years to come - not just in 2025.
