Projecting Top Offensive Stat Leaders for Arizona State in 2025
The Arizona State football team now just 67 days away from kicking off the 2025 season against Northern Arizona on August 30.
High expectations surround every inch of the program - especially the high-octane offense.
Now, we take a look at who should lead the program in passing yards, rushing yards, and receiving yards in Marcus Arroyo's offense in 2025.
Passing Yards - Sam Leavitt
Leavitt should be the simple answer if he stays healthy.
The redshirt sophomore actually could have eclipsed 3,000 passing yards in 2024 if he had not missed the game against Cincinnati on October 19.
He should expand on the extremely successful redshirt freshman season behind returning to another season under OC Marcus Arroyo, re-igniting a connection with star WR Jordyn Tyson, and being the beneficiary of multiple transfers that are coming into Tempe that should bolster the depth of the offense.
Rushing Yards - Kanye Udoh
The Army transfer is entering his junior season after eclipsing 1,100 yards as a sophomore in West Point.
Udoh is set to become Arizona State's feature back - following in the footsteps of Cam Skattebo in what could be a deep Sun Devil running backs room.
Expect the shifty back to improve as a receiver, along with showcasing his elusive nature and elite ball carrier vision behind a largely returning offensive line.
Receiving Yards - Jordyn Tyson
Tyson is once again the simple choice if he stays healthy.
Jaren Hamilton, Jalen Moss, and Malik McClain make up what could be a deeper ASU wide receiver room - along with Chamon Metayer at tight end, but Tyson is being propped up as a first round NFL draft prospect for a reason.
Th junior could have eclipsed 1,300 yards last season at the pace he was going at - if not for the season ending injury against Arizona in the regular season finale.
Expect Tyson to be in the conversation for the best receiver in the country as the season progresses.
