Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham Praises Sam Leavitt
There is little doubt that Sam Leavitt and Kenny Dillingham are the two most prominent figures within the Arizona State football program at this current juncture.
Dillingham has recently become more active when it comes to interacting with the media - as the season is just over 90 days away - that continued on Thursday when he joined different shows on ESPN and Fox Sports One.
Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports hosted Dillingham for a lengthy 12 minute talk on Thursday, where they discussed a wide variety of topics surrounding the program.
Here's excerpts of part two of the discussion:
Cowherd brought rising redshirt sophomore QB Sam Leavitt into the discussion, asking what the approach to coaching the potential Heisman Trophy contender this season will be.
"A big reason for our success was we opened the playbook up gradually throughout the season as Sam (Leavitt) got better, more comfortable... JT (Jordyn Tyson), I mean there's multiple players that went into it, but obviously your quarterback is a big piece.
"And I think this year, it's going to be how can we control early downs? I think the biggest sign of a quarterback is if you lean on him controlling early down quick passing game. If your quarterback can take control of first and second down in-rhythm passing game, and you have enough confidence in him - that's when a quarterback really takes control."
Leavitt began the 2024 season with modest numbers - posting just nine touchdown tosses and three interceptions through the first six games of the season before breaking out in a game against Oklahoma State three weeks later.
The rest is history - Leavitt finished the 2024 campaign with 29 total touchdowns coupled with multiple Big 12 honors - and now the West Linn, Oregon native is on the precipice of potentially putting together a Heisman worthy season in 2025.
Other topics of conversation throughout the remainder of the conversation included New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo, former Arizona State rival Shedeur Sanders, and what Dillinghm would do to change the current landscape of college football.
