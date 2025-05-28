Where Does Arizona State's Sam Leavitt Rank Among QB Prospects?
The face of the Arizona State football program continues to gain notoriety across the country as the season quickly approaches - he was officially announced to be gracing the cover of College Football 2026 on Tuesday morning - and has gained many fans in the NFL scouting world over the recent months.
Trevor Sikkema of PFF believes that Leavitt is currently the fourth-best prospect at the quarterback position ahead of April.
More from Sikkema below:
"Leavitt was Oregon's Gatorade Football Player of the Year in his senior high school season in 2022, and he went 12-1 that year while leading his team to win the Class 6A state championship."
The state champion was originally a top 20 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class according to most recruiting services - and committed to play for Mel Tucker at Michigan State prior to the coaching change.
Leavitt then decided to transfer to Tempe to play for Kenny Dillingham - who had recruited him when he was the offensive coordinator at Florida State.
Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo got the most out of Leavitt in his debut season as a starting QB - the gunslinger got to show off prototypical NFL traits, while also exhibiting the potential to create spectacles on a frequent basis.
"At 6-foot-2 and 201 pounds, he showed legitimate NFL potential in his first season as a starter in 2024. He posted one of the lowest turnover-worthy play rates in the country (1.1%) with a 3.6% big-time throw percentage while showing off pro-caliber arm talent."
This doesn't mean that the star doesn't have work to do when it comes to both the college level and his standing as a prospect
"He does some of his best work when scrambling and when plays break down. He needs to learn how to throw the changeup and curveball with accuracy — not just the fastball. His fundamentals and post-snap reads can be inconsistent, but all of that can get better with time."
In closure, Leavitt could improve when it comes to consistently reading the field post-snap and with learning how to make different throws, but the majority of the QB's game is based around things that simply cannot be taught - and that makes Leavitt an incredibly intriguing prospect at the next level.
