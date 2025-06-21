Cam Skattebo Named Finalist for NIL Award
The rapid ascent of the Arizona State football program over the last two-plus years under head coach Kenny Dillingham has been nothing short of incredible.
If it hasn't been hammered out enough - Dillingham took over a program facing severe NCAA sanctions as a result of recruiting violations, an Athletic Director that was unwilling to adapt to a newly realized NIL world, and a fanbase that had generally had enough of what had happened over the last several seasons.
Dillingham responded by working tirelessly to shift the narrative from day one on the job - including building a roster that is both talented and connected.
Among the players brought in from the outside that contributed to an 11-3 2024 season that saw the program win a Big 12 title is none other than current New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo.
The former Sacramento State running back transferred to play in Tempe ahead of the 2023 season - no one could have guessed that the under-the-radar back would be one of the most significant players and earners in the new landscape of college football.
This has resulted in Skattebo being a finalist for 'Top Earning Male Athlete' at the 'NIL Store Awards' - joining some impressive competition for the honor.
The other finalists:
- Cooper Flagg, Duke basketball
- Dylan Harper, Rutgers basketball
- Ashton Jeanty, Boise State football
- Braden Smith, Purdue basketball
While Skattebo is unlikely to ultimately win the award, he becomes the clearest example of NIL efforts not being as much of a detriment to the Arizona State program as some may be inclined to believe.
While there are certain aspects of the NIL sphere that the program needs to catch up on, Athletic Director Graham Rossini and Dillingham have continued to find unique and innovative ways to get the players on the roster paid the value that they are worth.
That along with the premise of joining a program that is fully committed to player development could be the driving force behind a consistent, sustainable model that has been built in Tempe.
