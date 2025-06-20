Is Arizona State Most Likely to Become Big 12 Power?
Arizona State winning the newly-shaped Big 12 conference in 2024 has created a number of conversations in the ensuing months.
Among the most prominent is - who is in the best position to be the next Oklahoma-level power in the conference?
A breakdown of the programs that are the most likely to enjoy yearly success in the coming decade-plus:
HM: Texas Christian, Utah
TCU and Utah are two of the most prominent programs of this century that are in the conference.
Utah has been a typically relevant program since Urban Meyer - taking a turn into perpetual Pac-12 contender over the last decade under Kyle Whittingham.
TCU is just three years removed from reaching the NCAA National Championship game - the Horned Frogs have the resources and location to be a consistent Big 12 power, but more questions remain compared to those in the top three.
3. Brigham Young
BYU has a claimed national title (1984) and a Heisman Trophy winner in Ty Detmer in 1990.
While the recruiting trail can be tougher for the program due to a strict honor code, Kalani Sitake has done an awesome job of building tough-nosed, athletic squads that play every rep extremely hard.
BYU is also beginning to receive significant funding from Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith from an NIL perspective - look out for the Cougars as a potential yearly fixture at the top of the Big 12.
2. Texas Tech
The Red Raiders have been 'in position to be in position' for decades - but the athletic department has finally seemed to crack the code to success, at least financially.
Texas Tech's athletic budget is reportedly ballooning to $55 million just to spend on rosters in 2025 - that seems to coincide with the number two incoming transfer class.
Joey McGuire could have SEC-level resources to build a powerful program in the coming years.
1. Arizona State
The Sun Devils have the best of both worlds - a strong infrastructure/stability from top to bottom, tangible player development track records from every member of the staff, a prime location, and a new Athletic Director in Graham Rossini that is committed to finding innovative ways to improve the financial viability of the program.
Arizona State could be finally living up to awakening the 'sleeping giant' moniker.
